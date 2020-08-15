Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit