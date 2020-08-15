Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.