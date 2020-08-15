Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,580,000 after purchasing an additional 607,422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 582,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.60.

