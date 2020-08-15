Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 292.1% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.04.

DIS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

