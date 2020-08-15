Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38,198 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

SO stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.56. 3,121,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

