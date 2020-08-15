Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.65 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

VOO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

