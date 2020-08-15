Doyle Wealth Management Has $1.69 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 141,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,671,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 33,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,465,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 10,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. 1,354,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,489.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.