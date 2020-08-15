Doyle Wealth Management Has $12.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the quarter. Nextera Energy Partners comprises about 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.38% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $808,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 9,964.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,764 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 195,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,123 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,557 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 69,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 431,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,981. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -152.98%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

