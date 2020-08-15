Doyle Wealth Management Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,398 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 202.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 161,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,252 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. 1,457,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,117. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.44.

