Doyle Wealth Management Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $49.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

