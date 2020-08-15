Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.77 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.