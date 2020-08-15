Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,721,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $69,299,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 842,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 520,579 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,196 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

