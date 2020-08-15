Doyle Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 85,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

