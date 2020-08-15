Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,108,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,246,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.