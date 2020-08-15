Doyle Wealth Management Sells 228 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,430 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,924,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after buying an additional 622,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,672,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,629,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 857,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.51. The company has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

