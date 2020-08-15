Doyle Wealth Management Sells 4,606 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,298 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $97,149,000 after buying an additional 416,281 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Comcast by 19.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 16,836 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Comcast stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.77. 15,207,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,681,191. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

