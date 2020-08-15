Doyle Wealth Management Sells 477 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,633,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,353. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

