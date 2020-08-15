Doyle Wealth Management Sells 50,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6,873.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,162,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after purchasing an additional 145,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,535,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

