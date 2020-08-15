Endor Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $915,182.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Coinsuper and DEx.top. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and approximately $915,182.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Coinall, Upbit, CoinBene, DEx.top, BitForex, Hotbit, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

