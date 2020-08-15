Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $572,540.49 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $572,540.49 and approximately $56,555.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.03668016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00060814 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 214,525,408 coins and its circulating supply is 172,495,995 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, DigiFinex and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

