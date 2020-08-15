EXMR Price Reaches $3.08 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001622 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000843 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

