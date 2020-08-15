Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is KAMES CAPITAL plc’s 8th Largest Position

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,302 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 169,094 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $112,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 31,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 13.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.6% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $278.89. The stock has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.