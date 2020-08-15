FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $209,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 99.0% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $354.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,602. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.37 and a 200-day moving average of $296.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

