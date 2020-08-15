FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FedNat from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered FedNat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

FedNat stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,695. FedNat has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.20). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. FedNat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 216,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedNat by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedNat by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedNat by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

