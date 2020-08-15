Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Position Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,775 shares of company stock worth $16,487,782 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

FIS traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $143.88. 1,749,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,069,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.