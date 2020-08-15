First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stephen V. King Acquires 27,058 Shares

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BUSE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 218,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

