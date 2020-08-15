First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 68.7% in March

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank's operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

