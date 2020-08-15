First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 68.7% in March

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 68.7% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.34. 7 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $387,000.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit