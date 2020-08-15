First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.20. 119,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,072. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

