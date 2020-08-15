Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.47% of Five Below worth $87,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 23.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five Below from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Five Below from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.24. 678,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $1,041,207.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,712 shares of company stock worth $26,677,806. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

