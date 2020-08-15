freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday.

Get freenet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $$17.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. freenet has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.