Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 5,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,856. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 2,073,885 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the 2nd quarter worth $8,124,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 883,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

