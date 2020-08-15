Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Up 23.5% in January

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 797,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 665,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,640. The company has a market capitalization of $526.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 3.47. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 30.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 82.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $137,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

