GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GEAGY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $35.66. 16,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,820. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.