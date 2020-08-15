GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 16,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

