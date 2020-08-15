Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 53,015 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,993,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $26.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $817.09. 98,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.01. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $871.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $689.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.64.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,916 shares of company stock worth $42,052,805. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.43.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

