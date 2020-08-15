Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

