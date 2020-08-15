Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,618 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,789,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,391,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,538. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

