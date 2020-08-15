Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,051,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

