Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.3% of Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,754.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.89. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.