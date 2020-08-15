Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.65 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

