Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pfizer by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524,792 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,038,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,235,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

