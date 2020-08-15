Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,302 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 54,088 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 235,334 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

