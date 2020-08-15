Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,264,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,651,000 after purchasing an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,733,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,476,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

