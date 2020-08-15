Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,489.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,671.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

