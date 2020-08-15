Global Digital Content Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.08 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 105.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 234.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $15,317.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00506854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000811 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.