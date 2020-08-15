Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLUU. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Glu Mobile’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,204,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.