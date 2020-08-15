Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after acquiring an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,078,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,692. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

