GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised GP Strategies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GP Strategies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,107. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $106.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.92 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,654,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after acquiring an additional 181,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GP Strategies by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 297,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

