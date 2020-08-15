Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,515. Gray Television has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 328.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Springowl Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Springowl Associates LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

