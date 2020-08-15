Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.17.

GH stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.46. 395,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,310. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

