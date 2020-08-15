Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte-Hanks is a worldwide direct and targeted marketing company that provides marketing services and shopper advertising opportunities to local, regional, national and international consumer and business-to-business marketers. Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing improves return on its clients’ marketing investment by increasing their prospect and customer value a process of customer optimization organized around five strategic considerations: Information data collection/management — Opportunity data access/utilization — Insight data analysis/interpretation — Engagement knowledge application — Interaction program execution. Expert in integrating this process, Harte-Hanks Direct Marketing is highly skilled at tailoring solutions for each of the vertical markets it serves. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harte Hanks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of HHS remained flat at $$2.69 during trading hours on Friday. 12,600 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harte Hanks news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 32,000 shares of Harte Hanks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $77,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Griffin, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,177.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,439 shares of company stock valued at $182,732 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harte Hanks stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 661,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 10.48% of Harte Hanks at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

